Air quality alert issued

New York state has issued an air quality health advisory for Tuesday that includes the Adirondacks and Hudson Valley.

The Department of Environmental Conservation and state health department issued the advisory for the Lower and Upper Hudson Valley, the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, Long Island, and the New York City area.

DEC meteorologists expect levels of ozone or fine particulate pollution to exceed an Air Quality Index of 100 that measures pollutants and indicates levels of health concerns. The index will range in the advisory area between 101 to 118 and is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Department of Health cautions that when ozone levels are high strenuous outdoor activity should be limited.

