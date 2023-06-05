© 2023
Air quality alert issued

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
Contrails form behind a plane flying over northern New York
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Contrails form behind a plane flying over northern New York

New York state has issued an air quality health advisory for Tuesday that includes the Adirondacks and Hudson Valley.

The Department of Environmental Conservation and state health department issued the advisory for the Lower and Upper Hudson Valley, the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, Long Island, and the New York City area.

DEC meteorologists expect levels of ozone or fine particulate pollution to exceed an Air Quality Index of 100 that measures pollutants and indicates levels of health concerns. The index will range in the advisory area between 101 to 118 and is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Department of Health cautions that when ozone levels are high strenuous outdoor activity should be limited.

Pat Bradley
