Albany County says Pride celebration comes at difficult time nationally

Albany County officials are kicking off Pride Month, with plans to honor the LGBT+ community throughout June.

Speaking Wednesday at the county office building, Democratic Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said intolerance, especially on the basis of sexual orientation, is senseless.

“I always say to people that don't have the tolerance, OK, but still have the tolerance just to live your life and let them live their life," McCoy said.

McCoy noted that, while he promotes acceptance in Albany County, it’s a different story across the country.

“Two months ago, the FBI released its 2021 data. Hate crimes across the country were released. It showed hate crimes reportedly went up from 8,000 to 11,000 in 2021. Crimes against Blacks, whites and LGBTQ people made up nearly half of all the incidents," McCoy said.

Nathaniel Gray, Executive Director of the PRIDE Center of the Capital Region, says Pride Month is especially important this year.

“LGBT people exist. And unfortunately, right now, that's actually being considered a political statement, when it's just a fact of reality, LGBTQ people exist. And what's unfortunate is in many circles and spaces, people are starting to believe that we don’t," Gray said.

Gray says rights for transgender people are the latest battleground.

“You can’t believe that that someone exists and treat them the way that we’re being treated. Or have laws written so that we don’t matter. Our trans kids can no longer be transitioning in these other states. That they don't care in certain parts of the country M-pox is something that primarily LGBTQ folks are dealing with and they won't fund it in certain parts of the country. They’re defunding medication in certain parts of the country that helps us end the AIDS crisis," Gray said.

Albany County Legislator Matthew Peter, a Democrat whose 5th District includes the Pride Center, says there’s always room to do more.

“My partner does trans care at Albany Med, and the types of things that she runs into, the type of abuse that people receive and then are so grateful to get care shouldn't have to happen to anyone. We also must invest full-year in mental health services, because many of the people come to the private center are children who are feeling rejected or excluded," Peter said.

McCoy says various festivities are planned, including the Capital Pride Parade June 11th. To officially open the month, a pride flag will be raised outside Albany City Hall and fly throughout the month.

Despite the fact that Pride Month is only June, McCoy says that Albany and New York back the LGBT community year-round.

“We're standing shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ+ community to say we're here with you. And you know, your rights here, and not just in Albany County, but the state of New York are going to stand. And we need to be in a model for the rest of the nation," McCoy said.

Peter said that a good step to do that is to provide mental health services.

“We also must invest full-year in mental health services, because many of the people who come to the PRIDE Center, are children who are feeling rejected or excluded. And as Nathaniel talked about suicide, and you know, feelings of depression are really- are not only a problem throughout our population, but especially when someone feels excluded," Peter said.

To cap the announcement, McCoy issued a proclamation declaring June Pride Month.