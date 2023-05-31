© 2023
Heat warning issued

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 31, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT
The Vermont Department of Health has issued a heat warning for Thursday and Friday.

Health officials say unseasonably hot temperatures are predicted to reach the upper 80’s to low 90’s through Friday leading to a serious risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke.

Signs of excessive heat exposure include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, sweating or light headedness. Most heat related symptoms can be alleviated by drinking fluids and resting in a cool space. If symptoms persist or worsen 9-1-1- should be called.

The Community of Vermont Elders is reinforcing the warning, noting older adults are considered at high risk.

A map of Vermont cooling places is on the Health Department’s website.

