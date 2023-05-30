McCoy, Albany County officials unveil skin cancer prevention efforts

With summer approaching, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has unveiled an effort to prevent skin cancer.

Speaking Tuesday at the Watervliet Pool, the Democrat showcased an initiative to place sunscreen dispensers at parks across the county. McCoy says he hopes it will help reduce cancer rates, especially those that are easily treatable if caught early.



“We want to remind people, if you do use our rail trails, or if you're just walking around, or you're going to use the pool, and you forget your sun lotion, there you go, you've got it taken care of," McCoy said. "But this wouldn't happen- there's over twenty locations that we're gonna be at, so I'm not gonna be able to list them all, but we're putting them all over, and again, not possible without our partnerships. And some of the places we're gonna see: the city of Albany, Colonie, Bethlehem, Ravena, Green Island, Westerlo, Berne, Voorheesville, and even here in Watervliet.”

A full list of the locations is below.

Beltrone Senior Center Outdoor Patio (Colonie)

Berne Town Park (Berne)

Capital Hills Golf Course/Pickleball Court (Albany)

Elm Avenue Town Park Delmar (Bethlehem), Hoffman Park (Albany)

Lincoln Park and Pool (Albany)

Mater Christi Park and Pool (Albany)

Mohawk River Park Pool (Colonie)

Paine Street Park (Green Island),

Pine Bush Preserve (Albany)

Ravena Village Park/Pool (Coeymans)

Ridgefield Park (Albany)

Six Mile Water Works (Albany)

Swift Road Park (Voorheesville)

The Crossings (Colonie)

Veterans Memorial Park and Pool (Watervliet)

Washington Park (Albany)

Westerlo Veterans Park (Westerlo)