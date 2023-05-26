© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Capital Region native wraps up first session in Vermont House

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published May 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
Vermont State Representative Mike Rice
Photo provided by Mike Rice
/
Vermont State Representative Mike Rice

The regular session of the Vermont State Legislature is now over, and lawmakers are waiting to see if Republican Governor Phil Scott will veto an $8.5 billion state budget.

Montpelier had many fresh faces this year. One representative wrapping up their first session is Democrat Mike Rice of Dorset. Rice is a graduate of Bethlehem High School and the University at Albany who first moved to Vermont to work on a farm and cidery. He holds a Master’s in Food and Agriculture Law and Policy from Vermont Law School and most recently worked with the Northeast Organic Farming Association.

Rice spoke with WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard about his first year in the State House.

Tags
News Vermont LegislatureGovernor Phil ScottVermont State Budget
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More