Capital Region native wraps up first session in Vermont House

The regular session of the Vermont State Legislature is now over, and lawmakers are waiting to see if Republican Governor Phil Scott will veto an $8.5 billion state budget.

Montpelier had many fresh faces this year. One representative wrapping up their first session is Democrat Mike Rice of Dorset. Rice is a graduate of Bethlehem High School and the University at Albany who first moved to Vermont to work on a farm and cidery. He holds a Master’s in Food and Agriculture Law and Policy from Vermont Law School and most recently worked with the Northeast Organic Farming Association.

Rice spoke with WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard about his first year in the State House.