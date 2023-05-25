ValleyBike unlikely to return until 2024 as a new vendor is sought

A popular regional bicycle sharing program in western Massachusetts will not operate this year.

ValleyBike, which launched in 2018, is being temporarily shutdown while the participating communities seek a new vendor for the bicycle sharing network.

Earlier this year, ValleyBike share operator Bewegen initiated bankruptcy proceedings in its home country Canada and said it would no longer honor its existing contracts.

Efforts failed to find a short-term solution to get bikes back on the streets for this season in the member communities of Springfield, West Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee, Northampton, South Hadley, and Amherst.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Carolyn Misch, Director of Planning and Sustainability for the city of Northampton, the lead community for the bike share program.