Balint co-sponsors resolution to expel Santos

Vermont’s Congressional representative is co-sponsoring a resolution to expel New York Representative George Santos.

Becca Balint joined fellow Democrats Eric Sorensen of Illinois and lead sponsor Robert Garcia of California in introducing the resolution seeking to oust Santos. The Long Island Republican has rejected calls to resign and has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success.

Balint said “the Republican Party’s defense of this proven liar who’s been indicted on 13 criminal charges is sign of the deteriorating health of our government.”

The resolution requires a 2/3 vote of the House to expel Santos.