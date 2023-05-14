Police: Two killed, child shot in separate incidents in Albany

Albany Police say two people died in separate incidents this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, 58-year-old James West was found dead with a stab wound to the neck in an apartment building on South Pearl Street. Police accuse 41-year-old Kyisha Smith of killing West. She faces a charge of 2nd degree murder.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a Second Avenue barber shop where they say three people were shot. One of the victims, an unidentified 47-year-old man shot in the torso, was brought to the hospital where he later died.

A 19-year-old man was found shot in the foot. A nine-year-old boy reportedly sustained a graze wound to his torso. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe a weapon was fired into the business from outside, striking the victims. No arrests were announced.