Plattsburgh contracts with local YMCA for youth sports

Plattsburgh officials have announced a partnership agreement with the YMCA for youth sports programming.

The city will pay the registration fees for city youth under 12 to participate in sports programming beginning this fall. The sports include soccer, baseball and basketball. The city is in the process of demolishing the Crete Memorial Civic Center which had been used for youth sports activities.

While some wanted more funding, the initial $35,000 contract was approved by common councilors. Ward 2 Democrat Mike Kelly.

“The Y can only handle so many enrollees and I think they told us that this is the amount they could take this year. If that changes, I would agree let’s see if we can bump that up. But I think this is a very good place to start.”

In 2019, the city, under then Mayor Colin Read, abolished several departments including its recreation department.