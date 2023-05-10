Vermont governor signs health care shield bill

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has signed legislation that protects abortion and gender care providers in the state.

S.37 protects access to legally protected health care activity including reproductive health and gender-affirming health care services. Scott, a Republican, says in a statement that “Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear.”

Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund Vice President Lucy Leriche praised the action, saying “No one should live in fear as they deliver or receive life-saving health care. This is a proud day for Vermont.”

