Friends arrange support for Sen. Adam Gomez following kidney transplant

For more than a year, a Massachusetts State Senator from Springfield waged a very private fight for his life.

Three days-a-week for the last 18 months or so, Adam Gomez rose before dawn to start his day hooked up to a dialysis machine.

His kidney function had fallen to just 7 percent. The 39-year-old married father of three children was on a waiting list for a kidney he desperately needed.

In all that time, friends said, Gomez kept up the hectic work schedule of a Massachusetts State Senator. The Springfield Democrat drove to Boston for legislative sessions, participated in committee meetings and other public and private events, and met with constituents back in his district.

There were times when he looked drawn and tired. There was a noticeable weight loss.

“ I think some folks were wondering how his health was,” said Ryan McCollum, a political consultant and close friend.

The call Gomez had waited for came last week.

A friend saw a post on social media from a woman about her dying father. It noted he was an organ donor. Calls were made, tests done, and it was a match for Gomez.

The kidney transplant surgery was performed at a Boston hospital. Gomez was discharged earlier this week and is home recuperating.

“He’s doing great,” McCollum said. “He’s recovering and his family said he is doing well.”

Gomez, who defeated a five-term incumbent State Senator to win his seat in 2020, has repeatedly beaten the odds, said Jynai McDonald, a close friend and community activist.

“None of us know what the future holds but because we believe in him so much for all the other things he’s done for the community and in his own life, we want to make sure we can help him triumph with this challenge,” McDonald said.

In a post on social media, Gomez said, “A father lost his life. To his daughter and family I am extremely grateful.”

As part of the recovery process, Gomez must quarantine at home for at least three months to guard against catching a virus that could cause his body to reject the kidney.

“I think people are going to have to tell him to slow down because we all know how Senator Gomez is,” McCollum said.

Friends have organized a meal train for the Gomez family that the public can be part of.

“People can donate gift certificates to Grubhub or Uber Eats or make a meal for the Gomez family,” McCollum said.

In a statement, Danielle Allard, Gomez’s Chief of Staff, assured constituents that the Senator’s office is open and business has and will continue to get done. It said about Gomez, “His passion to serve the Hampden District remains steadfast and unwavering.”

The meal train link: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/8vz661