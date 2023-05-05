Juvenile arrested in school threat

Police in Clinton County, New York have arrested a juvenile following an investigation into a threat against a school in March.

On March 16th a threat of gun violence was made against a local school. The Clinton County Sheriff’s office announced Friday it has arrested a 15-year-old male suspect from AuSable Forks.

Investigators used search warrants to obtain Snapchat conversations that led to the arrest. The youth is charged with a misdemeanor.

Sheriff David Favro notes that disruptive events continue to “plague” schools and they take all threats of potential violence seriously.

The teen was released to his parents and will appear in Family Court at a later date.

In late April Assemblyman D. Billy Jones introduced a bill to expand the definition of false reporting a threat and increase the penalties to a felony.