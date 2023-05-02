Springfield firefighters' union, city reach four-year collective bargaining agreement

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts has settled new contracts with its largest public safety unions.

The Springfield City Council in a unanimous vote Monday night approved a four-year agreement with the union that represents the city’s firefighters. The deal, which covers the period from July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2024 calls for wage increases of 2.5 percent in each year and a 1 percent “hazardous duty” pay.

Retroactive to July 1, 2020, the agreement covers 251 firefighters who are members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 648. The union membership already ratified the collective bargaining agreement.

Earlier this year, the city settled on a new four-year contract with the union that represents roughly 400 Springfield Police patrol officers.

Negotiations between the city and the firefighters’ union started in 2020. There were 14 bargaining sessions and three mediations, said the city’s Labor Director William Mahoney.

“It was COVID, so nothing was working the way it used to,” he said. “It was fits and starts on getting the negotiations done because people were sick, people can’t come. There were just a bunch of different things that occur particularly during the COVID period.”

The City Council Finance Committee, chaired by Councilor Tim Allen, recommended approval of the agreement by the full Council.

“I am glad we are at this point,” Allen said. “I like approving contracts that are good for everybody.”

There was no debate and little discussion by the Council before the vote to approve the deal. Councilor Victor Davila said it is a very fair agreement.

“I’m pleased we reached a contract in good faith with the firefighters,” Davila said. “They do a fantastic job and I’m convinced we have some very good firefighters out there.”

Councilor Malo Brown praised the inclusion in the new contract of Juneteenth as a paid holiday for the city’s firefighters.

“I definitely support the firefighters and I appreciate all the work you’ve done and continue to do,” Brown said. “I definitely appreciate the fact that you came to terms to allow Juneteenth to be a paid holiday representing Black heritage.” So definitely kudos for that.”

The only other change in the firefighters’ contract involved a tweak to the language concerning the residency requirement but no change to the requirement itself. Since 2017, newly-hired, or promoted, firefighters have been required to live in Springfield for their first 10 years of employment.

To cover the retroactive pay now owed the firefighters, the Council also voted to transfer $2.9 million from free cash reserves to the fire department’s salary account in the budget.

Although the city now has labor peace with the largest public safety unions, negotiations continue with unions that represent chiefs in the Fire Department and supervisors in the Police Department.