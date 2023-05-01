© 2023
Springfield Preservation Trust purchases historic downtown building for new headquarters

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
The building at 7-9 Stockbridge St. was built in 1854 and is believed to be the third oldest building in downtown Springfield.

The Stockbridge Street building dates to 1845

An organization that acts to preserve the most historic properties in Springfield, Massachusetts will make its home in one of the city’s oldest buildings.

Springfield Preservation Trust purchased for $180,000 the three-story building at 7-9 Stockbridge Street. Built in 1845, it is believed to be the third-oldest building in downtown Springfield.

The Trust plans now to rehabilitate the building and move its offices to the first floor with apartments for rent above.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Erica Swallow, the trust’s president.

