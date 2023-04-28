UVM Health Network Chief Operating Officer stepping down

The Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for Operations at the University of Vermont Health Network is stepping down.

The hospital network announced Friday that Al Gobeille will leave his position in late May. He has been the Chief Operating Officer for nearly four years and played key roles in the hospital network’s pandemic response and reclamation from a cyberattack in fall 2020 that compromised many of the system’s computers. Gobeille is also cited for his work to lead the network’s financial stabilization plan, expand pharmacy operations and create employee housing.

Gobeille, who previously served as the Vermont Secretary of Human Services and chair of the Green Mountain Care Board, plans to pursue other business interests.

