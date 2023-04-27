One Saratoga platform seeks independent ballot line in 2023 city elections

A political group in Saratoga Springs is seeking its own ballot line during this year’s election cycle. The One Saratoga platform is evolving after forming four years ago.

One Saratoga was formed after former Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Michele Madigan narrowly lost a Democratic primary in 2019.

Madigan’s loss split the city Democratic committee, and several members broke off to support her successful bid for re-election. At the time, the group also backed former Democratic Mayor Meg Kelly and former Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton, a then-Republican.

After not seeking re-election in 2021, Madigan is returning to the political scene this year, bidding for an open seat on the County Board of Supervisors, and again has the backing of One Saratoga.

“I’ve stayed involved in the One Saratoga group, throughout, since 2019. And those people who helped me win the election in 2019. One Saratoga also got very involved with charter change. The last local election, which was in 2021, instead of forming a line – it’s a group that’s still evolving – they decided to be more of an information source,” said Madigan.

In the city’s active political scene, Madigan says she sees One Saratoga as a platform for candidates “in the middle” and who can “get along.”

One Saratoga chose not to endorse candidates during the last election cycle, but has returned with a fresh slate of endorsed candidates and is seeking its own third-party ballot line.

The group operates under the slogan “city before party.” One Saratoga Chair Courtney DeLeonardis said she hopes a new ballot line could get more people participating in city elections.

“Maybe a Democrat would normally not vote for a Republican, but if they see them on this independent line, they might be willing to do that. And vice versa. I just think it's very important for voters to have lots of options and choices,” said DeLeonardis.

This year, in addition to Madigan, One Saratoga is supporting Chris Mathiesen, a former Democratic Public Safety Commissioner who is challenging incumbent first-term Mayor Ron Kim in a primary. Also on the platform’s list is Tim Coll, a registered Democrat who is also endorsed by the city Republican committee in his bid to challenge incumbent Democratic Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino. One Saratoga is also backing longtime Republican County Supervisor Matt Veitch.

DeLeonardis says voters are receptive.

“We have received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, people are really tired of the partisan stuff. And they like this idea that, you know, we live in a community together, and we know each other, you know, we're friends with Republicans, Democrats, and, you know, it takes a lot for people to run. And we want to pick the best candidates. And I think that everybody wants that change. At this point, it's just gotten too nasty,” said DeLeonardis.

Michael Brandi, chair of the city’s Republican Committee, is also supportive of the platform that has endorsed two GOP candidates. Currently, the Saratoga Springs city council is controlled entirely by Democrats. The city Democratic committee is standing behind the incumbents’ re-election efforts, and is boosting Gordon Boyd for the county board. Here’s Brandi:

“Anything that gives the people more choice and increases the access of people to the ballot is, you know, generally a good thing. So, you know, I certainly support their rights to you know, interview and endorse candidates and pursue a line on the ballot. I think it's I think it's a great thing for our democracy,” said Brandi.

One Saratoga is not supporting the city GOP’s candidate for mayor, John Safford.

Brandi says the One Saratoga line could make for an interesting dynamic, including a possible three-way mayoral contest in November.

“It sets up an interesting situation, if Chris Mathiesen wins the primary, where you have the incumbent mayor on a third party, you know, Working Families line, and you've got Mathiesen on the Democrat line and One Saratoga line, and, obviously, Safford on the Republican line. So it's gonna be interesting looking ballot, no matter which way you cut it,” said Brandi.

Madigan says as a candidate, the new ballot line could take some explaining to voters, but says she wants to see the One Saratoga line survive beyond the 2023 cycle.

“It's going to require a lot of people working on behalf of One Saratoga, but let's not forget, we still have, I'm still on the Democratic line. Right. And probably some mailers to explain what you know, this One Saratoga, city before party, what it is about and as a result, hopefully we'll continue to see it evolve,” said Madigan.