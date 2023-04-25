© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Northeast Report

Rollout of ValleyBike is delayed as bicycle-sharing program vendor seeks changes to its contract

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT
Valleybike_empty_kiosk.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
No electric-assist bicycles are available at this kiosk in downtown Springfield, MA or at any of the docking stations in the ValleyBike system because the program vendor is seeking a new contract and no long will do field work such as repairing the bikes and transporting them around the network of docking stations.

Municipal officials hope to return bikes to the streets in May

The popular regional bicycle sharing service in western Massachusetts has hit a bump in the road.

People looking to rent one of ValleyBike Share’s electric-assist bikes for a short trip to the store, office, or the bus stop are finding only empty docking stations as officials in the participating cities attempt to renegotiate a contract with the program’s vendor, Bewegen.

The Canadian company has initiated a bankruptcy reorganization procedure in its home country and is dissolving all its existing bike-share contracts around the world. Bewegen wants to continue to provide IT services for the online reservation and payment systems for the bike-sharing program, but will no longer do field work, said the company’s communications director Marie-Helene Houle.

“We just won’t do any more of the operations part, which is repair of the bikes, rebalancing, marketing and so on,” Houle told WAMC.

Bewegen notified ValleyBike share officials earlier this year about the changes to its business plan, said Houle.

“The discussions we are having with the municipalities is going well and we really wish everything can continue so ValleyBike can have a future,” she said. “We know how important it was -- and it is -- for all the users of ValleyBike.”

The decision by Bewegen means the eight participating ValleyBike Share communities are being asked to put money into the system to keep it going, said Carolyn Misch, the Director of Planning and Sustainability for the city of Northampton, the lead community in the bike-share consortium.

“Transit costs money but Bewegen had covered that for the communities with the hopes that they would be able to find private sponsorship dollars that would cover those operational costs and they just haven’t been successful at that piece,” Misch said.

She said the ValleyBike share model may need to shift to something like how bicycle sharing is done in other places where deep-pocketed sponsors such as CitiBank in New York and Blue Cross Blue Shield in Boston underwrite the costs.

“All the communities really are working hard to try to save it because it is not only popular but has become an integral part of the transportation network,” Misch said.

The goal of the communities is to get bikes back on the streets in May, said Aaron Vega, the Director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Holyoke.

“We’re looking at both a short term solution to get the bikes back out there as soon as possible and then a long-term solution – how do we move forward with a vendor to make sure there is a good business model that does match up with the success of the program so we can keep these bikes on the streets going forward,” Vega said.

Along with Northampton and Holyoke, the other participating municipalities are Amherst, Chicopee, Easthampton, South Hadley, Springfield, and West Springfield.

ValleyBike reported last year that more than 400,000 miles have been ridden since the system opened in 2018. There was a big jump in ridership last year after gasoline prices rose sharply.

Tags
News ValleyBikeBewegenbicycle sharing
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill