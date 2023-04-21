© 2023
Cooperative businesses seen as path to sustainability

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
Wellspring_Harvest_Greenhouse_Interior.jpg
Paul Tuthll
/
WAMC
The Wellspring Harvest Greenhouse in Indian Orchard, a worker-owned cooperative that produces hydroponically-grown lettuce.

Tours part of Earth Day celebration in Springfield's Indian Orchard neighborhood

An Earth Day event will highlight sustainability initiatives in one neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The program includes a tour of community-building projects in the Indian Orchard neighborhood with a focus on cooperative businesses, affordable housing and land trusts, locally grown food, and climate action.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Fred Rose, co-director of Wellspring Cooperative, one of a half-dozen organizations co-sponsoring the event.

