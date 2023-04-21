Cooperative businesses seen as path to sustainability
Tours part of Earth Day celebration in Springfield's Indian Orchard neighborhood
An Earth Day event will highlight sustainability initiatives in one neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The program includes a tour of community-building projects in the Indian Orchard neighborhood with a focus on cooperative businesses, affordable housing and land trusts, locally grown food, and climate action.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Fred Rose, co-director of Wellspring Cooperative, one of a half-dozen organizations co-sponsoring the event.