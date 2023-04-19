Hogeland seeking fourth term on Williamstown select board in next month’s contest

Retired lawyer Andy Hogeland is running for a fourth term in this year’s campaign for select board.

“I have lived in Williamstown with my wife Anne since 1994, and this is where we've raised our three daughters who all attended the elementary school and graduated from Mount Greylock," he told WAMC. "I bring my background to this job as a practicing attorney for over 30 years, and I've served on many Williamstown boards and committees over the years.”

Hogeland was in office when Williamstown confronted a series of scandals within the police department concerning racism, sexual harassment, and other misconduct that led to resignations from the then-town manager and police chief.

“The town and the select board and the police department all went through a fairly traumatic process almost three years ago," said the incumbent. "And you know, we on the select board did what we had to do. I arranged the investigation to determine what actually happened. Collectively, we made some difficult personnel decisions, and we've moved forward. So, I'm particularly proud of the new leadership in the police department who has really restored the credibility of the department. We had a celebration just a few days ago of a community partnership program that they that they initiated, which has done a lot to restore credibility and trust in the police department. So, we are in a far better place we were than we were a few years ago.”

WAMC asked Hogeland to identify what he considers the pressing concerns Williamstown is facing in 2023.

“I believe, as many do, that finding ways to make housing affordable in Williamstown is one of our top priorities," he answered. "I'm the current chair of the Williamstown Affordable Housing Trust, I used to work for Habitat for Humanity, one its board of directors for four years, and we've made some concrete accomplishments towards making housing affordable. I think that should be a priority for us going forward. I've also put together a warrant for this year's town meeting which would provide greater tax exemptions for senior homeowners who have limited income and assets. This article would allow us to expand eligibility requirements for seniors and help seniors."

After almost nine years on the select board, the candidate says he’s relying on his track record as he competes with planning board member Stephanie Boyd and real estate broker Paul Harsch in hopes of keeping the seat.

“I put together – with my colleagues, of course – a handbook on what the select board actually does," said Hogeland. "A colleague and I are now co-chairs of a charter review committee, where we're looking at our charter for the first time since 1956 to see how we can make the government work better. I've personally spent time on editing the HR manual, I'm proposing a code of conduct.”

Hogeland also points to his contributions to the state’s Rural Policy Advisory Committee.

“I've been speaking up for funding issues which affect us, including rural school aid, more transportation funding for regional schools like Mount Greylock, more funding for local road projects, and also just changing the funding formulas to remove disadvantages for small towns," he said. "Most of these formulas are based on population or jobs, and that's not good for small towns. And the other thing is, we have a lot in common with other rural towns throughout the state, and after several years of advocacy by many people, including myself, the governor just announced that there will be a Director of Rural Affairs. And that's a hopeful opportunity for me to move forward.”

When it comes to tangible outcomes from his time in public office, Hogeland says the proof is in the pudding.

“This includes time planning the new police station, which is now up and running," he told WAMC. "Second would be trying to make the Spruces a community resource for everyone, and I think now it is. And third, I was the chair of the high school building committee for five years, and we did all the initial work there and now we have a great school that serves our students and teachers. And I guess a fourth visible project, it would be the bike path itself at the Spruces. I was a member of the Regional Planning Committee which reviews these things and I would say they would say I was persistent in trying to get the bike path built and a lot of people are enjoying it now. So, a lot of visible results to my past work.”

The election is May 9th.