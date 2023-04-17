© 2023
News
Northeast Report

Springfield police add a restraint device to their toolkit

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
BolaWrap_SPD.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
BolaWrap remote restraint equipment for use by law enforcement.

City purchased 12 BolaWrap devices

Police in Springfield, Massachusetts have a new tool they hope can help de-escalate potentially dangerous situations.

The device, called a BolaWrap, allows police to restrain someone from a distance.

It discharges -- at very high-speed -- a tether that wraps around a person, pinning their arms to their chest or binding their legs so they can’t run away, explained Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood at a demonstration for the news media.

“I foresee it saving someone’s life or an officer’s life,” Clapprood said.

Springfield Police Captain Jeff Martucci was on the receiving end for the demonstration.

“You can barely even feel it,” he said. The tether has tiny hooks that latch onto clothing.

There are limited circumstances where police would use the device, said Clapprood. It is not to be used, for example, on someone who is running away, or operating machinery, or in a position where they could fall and be injured.

“The policy is pretty stringent on when you can use it,” Clapprood said. “ I see it being so helpful when we come across a mentally ill person who wants to hold everyone at bay and doesn’t seem to understand the (police) commands or doesn’t want to understand the commands, we now have an option to just secure that person without using any real force.”

Not every cop in Springfield will be outfitted with the device. The city purchased only a dozen.

The BolaWrap has been rejected by some police departments reportedly out of concern the loud noise it makes could be mistaken for gunfire. Clapprood said once officers are properly trained she’s confident that won’t be a problem.

“The bang shouldn’t confuse the officers but it should put the person, or suspect, a little off guard.” Clapprood.

It cost the police department $21,500 to purchase the 12 devices. It is money well spent, said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“Better to invest in this right now because it will pay benefits in the long term of saving a subject --- even if they’re doing negative things --- from being harmed most importantly a police officer being harmed or killed.”

Under the terms of a federal consent decree, the Springfield Police have adopted a new use-of-force policy. It states officers have a duty to de-escalate situations and a duty to intervene if they see another cop doing wrong.

Technically, the BolaWrap is not considered use-of-force, but is instead a compliance technique, said Clapprood.
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
