Springfield police add a restraint device to their toolkit

Police in Springfield, Massachusetts have a new tool they hope can help de-escalate potentially dangerous situations.

The device, called a BolaWrap, allows police to restrain someone from a distance.

It discharges -- at very high-speed -- a tether that wraps around a person, pinning their arms to their chest or binding their legs so they can’t run away, explained Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood at a demonstration for the news media.

“I foresee it saving someone’s life or an officer’s life,” Clapprood said.

Springfield Police Captain Jeff Martucci was on the receiving end for the demonstration.

“You can barely even feel it,” he said. The tether has tiny hooks that latch onto clothing.

There are limited circumstances where police would use the device, said Clapprood. It is not to be used, for example, on someone who is running away, or operating machinery, or in a position where they could fall and be injured.

“The policy is pretty stringent on when you can use it,” Clapprood said. “ I see it being so helpful when we come across a mentally ill person who wants to hold everyone at bay and doesn’t seem to understand the (police) commands or doesn’t want to understand the commands, we now have an option to just secure that person without using any real force.”

Not every cop in Springfield will be outfitted with the device. The city purchased only a dozen.

The BolaWrap has been rejected by some police departments reportedly out of concern the loud noise it makes could be mistaken for gunfire. Clapprood said once officers are properly trained she’s confident that won’t be a problem.

“The bang shouldn’t confuse the officers but it should put the person, or suspect, a little off guard.” Clapprood.

It cost the police department $21,500 to purchase the 12 devices. It is money well spent, said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“Better to invest in this right now because it will pay benefits in the long term of saving a subject --- even if they’re doing negative things --- from being harmed most importantly a police officer being harmed or killed.”

Under the terms of a federal consent decree, the Springfield Police have adopted a new use-of-force policy. It states officers have a duty to de-escalate situations and a duty to intervene if they see another cop doing wrong.

Technically, the BolaWrap is not considered use-of-force, but is instead a compliance technique, said Clapprood.