Coordinator hired for civic engagement initiative

Vermont’s Secretary of State has hired a new Education and Civic Engagement Coordinator as part of a civic education initiative.

First-term Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas says Robyn Palmer has been hired to fill the newly created position.

Copeland Hanzas, a Democrat, is implementing a plan to reenergize civics education in the state and says Palmer “brings the level of expertise the civics campaign needs.”

For the past decade Palmer was director of an AmeriCorps’ VISTA Program at the Vermont Agency of Human Services. She will work with the Secretary to create a 2024 election voter guide and develop a statewide K-12 civics curriculum.