American International College carrying out new strategic plan
College President Hubert Benitez marks one-year anniversary
It has been a busy first year on the job for American International College President Hubert Benitez.
Since taking over leadership of the small college in Springfield, Massachusetts last April, Benitez led the creation of a five-year strategic plan, signed new international partnerships, and introduced new academic offerings among other initiatives.
Recently, he sat down for an interview with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.