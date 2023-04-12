© 2023
American International College carrying out new strategic plan

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
gI_112465_NewsImage_vcsPRAsset_2915822_112465_8c840d6a-73dc-494d-9a9b-142f9a08bc3c_0.png
AIC
/
Hubert Benitez, the 12th president of American International College

College President Hubert Benitez marks one-year anniversary

It has been a busy first year on the job for American International College President Hubert Benitez.

Since taking over leadership of the small college in Springfield, Massachusetts last April, Benitez led the creation of a five-year strategic plan, signed new international partnerships, and introduced new academic offerings among other initiatives.

Recently, he sat down for an interview with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
