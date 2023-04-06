© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Northeast Report

Displaced Grand Street resident describes Albany fire

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published April 6, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
Photo of fire at 114 Grand Street
Photo provided to WAMC by Marissa Miglin
/
Photo of fire at 114 Grand Street

A fire on Grand Street in Albany’s Mansion neighborhood early Wednesday destroyed four buildings and displaced more than a dozen people.

Authorities are investigating the fire that broke out before 2 a.m.. City officials say Department of General Services employees who were nearby emptying garbage bins spotted the fire and helped residents evacuate.

Marissa Miglin lived on the top floor of the three-story structure at 114 Grand Street.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with her about her experience.

NOTE: WAMC left messages seeking comment from the management at 114 Grand Street Thursday.

Tags
News Albany FirefireCity of Albany
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard