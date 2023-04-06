Displaced Grand Street resident describes Albany fire

A fire on Grand Street in Albany’s Mansion neighborhood early Wednesday destroyed four buildings and displaced more than a dozen people.

Authorities are investigating the fire that broke out before 2 a.m.. City officials say Department of General Services employees who were nearby emptying garbage bins spotted the fire and helped residents evacuate.

Marissa Miglin lived on the top floor of the three-story structure at 114 Grand Street.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with her about her experience.

NOTE: WAMC left messages seeking comment from the management at 114 Grand Street Thursday.

