News
Northeast Report

Forest Park Zoo opening day is April 1st

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT
The Zoo at Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts opens for a new season on April 1st, 2023

A birthday party for a leopard is the featured attraction

In another harbinger of spring, The Zoo at Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts is opening for the season on Saturday.

The opening day festivities include a birthday party for Oz, a leopard the zoo has had since he was a cub.

After weathering money woes and the deaths of some animals in the last decade, the zoo has now rebounded financially and operationally.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Sarah Tsitso, Executive Director of the Forest Park Zoo.

