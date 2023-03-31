Forest Park Zoo opening day is April 1st

In another harbinger of spring, The Zoo at Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts is opening for the season on Saturday.

The opening day festivities include a birthday party for Oz, a leopard the zoo has had since he was a cub.

After weathering money woes and the deaths of some animals in the last decade, the zoo has now rebounded financially and operationally.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Sarah Tsitso, Executive Director of the Forest Park Zoo.