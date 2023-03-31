© 2023
Dogs rescued from western Massachusetts home are in good condition, official says

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 31, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
Dog_rescue_Dakin_volunteer.jpg
Dot Barnard
/
Dakin Humane Society
Dakin Humane Society staff member Alanna Regan examines one of the dogs taken from a home in Plainfield in the largest single animal rescue in the organization's 54-year history.

New owners are being sought for more than 70 dogs

Multiple animal welfare organizations in western Massachusetts are seeking new homes for more than 70 small dogs that were removed from a house in Plainfield earlier this week.

The majority of the young dogs, mostly Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes, were brought to the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield with the rest going to the Berkshire Humane Society and the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter. The MSPCA took dozens of farm animals off the property.

The coordinated rescue effort followed a welfare check by police at the home of a woman who had started breeding and selling the dogs during the pandemic. The woman acknowledged a hoarding problem and “did the right thing” by reaching out for help and deciding to surrender the animals, said Megan Talbert, executive director of the Dakin Humane Society. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

News Dakin Humane Societyanimal rescue
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
