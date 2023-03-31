Dogs rescued from western Massachusetts home are in good condition, official says

Multiple animal welfare organizations in western Massachusetts are seeking new homes for more than 70 small dogs that were removed from a house in Plainfield earlier this week.

The majority of the young dogs, mostly Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes, were brought to the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield with the rest going to the Berkshire Humane Society and the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter. The MSPCA took dozens of farm animals off the property.

The coordinated rescue effort followed a welfare check by police at the home of a woman who had started breeding and selling the dogs during the pandemic. The woman acknowledged a hoarding problem and “did the right thing” by reaching out for help and deciding to surrender the animals, said Megan Talbert, executive director of the Dakin Humane Society. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.