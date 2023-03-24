UVM Health Network extends UnitedHeathcare contract

The UVM Health Network has reached an agreement to extend a contract with UnitedHealthcare after the insurance company planned to end its contract on April 1st.

The Health Network, which includes hospitals in Vermont and northern New York, announced Friday that it will remain in-network for UnitedHealthcare Commercial insurance plans through the end of the 2023 calendar year. Only commercial plans are affected.

A statement from the UVM Health Network says “Based on conversations with United to date it is not likely we will continue to be in-network in the 2024 plan year, despite our best efforts to come to a fair agreement.”

The extension maintains 2022 rates.

UnitedHealthcare is one of the country’s largest insurance carriers.

