The newest cultural district in Massachusetts is in rural Cummington

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
Cummington.jpg
wikipedia
The town of Cummington now has a state-designated cultural district

There are now 55 state-designated cultural districts

Massachusetts has a new cultural district that may be its most rural.

The Mass Cultural Council this week approved the Cummington Cultural District.

According to the Council, Cummington, a Hampshire County Hilltown with a population of less than 900, has been a draw for artists since the 1800’s.

The district consists primarily of Main Street, which the Council described as tree-lined and walkable with set-back older homes, churches, museums, and three historically-designated facilities.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with John Bye, Co-chair of the Cummington Cultural District Committee.

