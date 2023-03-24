The newest cultural district in Massachusetts is in rural Cummington

Massachusetts has a new cultural district that may be its most rural.

The Mass Cultural Council this week approved the Cummington Cultural District.

According to the Council, Cummington, a Hampshire County Hilltown with a population of less than 900, has been a draw for artists since the 1800’s.

The district consists primarily of Main Street, which the Council described as tree-lined and walkable with set-back older homes, churches, museums, and three historically-designated facilities.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with John Bye, Co-chair of the Cummington Cultural District Committee.