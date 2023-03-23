Firefighter compensation legislation approved in Vermont Senate

The Vermont Senate has approved legislation to strengthen worker compensation and expand cancer compensation for all firefighters in the state.

Senate Bill 73 expands the types of cancer presumed to be the result of on-duty exposure. It adds “breast cancer, thyroid cancer, and cancers originating in the reproductive system to the cancers for which a firefighter may be eligible to receive workers’ compensation.”

Sponsors cited data from the International Association of Firefighters indicating that 66% of career firefighter deaths from 2002-2019 were caused by cancer.

The bill also acknowledges that more women are serving as volunteer or career firefighters and the worker’s compensation coverage should reflect their increased health risks.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.