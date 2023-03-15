Springfield City Councilor plans hearing on emergency preparedness for freight train derailment

A city councilor in Springfield, Massachusetts is planning a hearing into emergency preparedness for a train derailment.

Councilor Sean Curran said in light of recent accidents in Ohio it is time to assess Springfield’s capabilities and ask for additional equipment, training, and funding if necessary.

Curran, who chairs the Council’s Maintenance and Development Committee, said he intends to schedule a joint hearing with the Council’s Public Safety Committee later this month.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Curran.