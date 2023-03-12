© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

NYS Assemblymember seeks $50 million to replace lead service lines

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published March 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
A kitchen faucet
WAMC
/
WAMC

A New York Assemblyman is seeking funding in the state budget for the replacement of lead service lines.

Hudson Valley Democrat Jonathan Jacobson of the 104th District organized a letter to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie seeking a funding boost to the state Health Department’s Lead Service Line Replacement Program, which provides up to $10,000 per homeowner to replace a contaminated line.

As of last July the program had replaced 2,300 pipes in 28 municipalities.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
