NYS Assemblymember seeks $50 million to replace lead service lines

A New York Assemblyman is seeking funding in the state budget for the replacement of lead service lines.

Hudson Valley Democrat Jonathan Jacobson of the 104th District organized a letter to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie seeking a funding boost to the state Health Department’s Lead Service Line Replacement Program, which provides up to $10,000 per homeowner to replace a contaminated line.

As of last July the program had replaced 2,300 pipes in 28 municipalities.