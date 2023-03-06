Union contract with University of Vermont Medical Center ratified

The University of Vermont Medical Center has reached a new contract agreement with the union representing technical professional employees.

The Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals’ technical members have ratified a new three-year contract. Most members will receive immediate wage increases between 6.5 and 25.6 percent. The hospital says the range reflects “varied changes in market rates for each position.”

The contract affects about 600 employees including EMTs and paramedics, medical coders, and clinical and diagnostic services.

