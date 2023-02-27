Gov. Healey announces tax relief package

Fulfilling a campaign pledge, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey today unveiled a $742 million tax relief package.

It includes a new child and family tax credit of $600 per dependent.

Healey’s proposal also increases the rental deduction cap to $4,000 and doubles to $2,400 the credit low-income seniors can claim to offset their property taxes.

The Democratic governor’s plan calls for cuts to both the capital gains and estate taxes.

Healey’s tax relief package will be filed Wednesday along with her first state budget.

For reaction, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.