
News
Northeast Report

Gov. Healey announces tax relief package

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST



Gov. Maura Healey's tax relief package will be filed in the state legislature on March 1st along with the Democrat's first state budget.

Plan includes tax credits benefiting families, renters, seniors along with cuts to capital gains, estate taxes

Fulfilling a campaign pledge, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey today unveiled a $742 million tax relief package.

It includes a new child and family tax credit of $600 per dependent.

Healey’s proposal also increases the rental deduction cap to $4,000 and doubles to $2,400 the credit low-income seniors can claim to offset their property taxes.

The Democratic governor’s plan calls for cuts to both the capital gains and estate taxes.

Healey’s tax relief package will be filed Wednesday along with her first state budget.

For reaction, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Maura Healey
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
