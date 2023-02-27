Adirondack Council Executive Director to leave position

The Adirondack Council’s executive director plans to leave the position at the end of this summer.

William “Willie” Janeway announced Monday that he plans to step aside after ten years leading the Adirondack’s largest advocacy group. Deputy Executive Director Raul “Rocci” Aguirre will serve as Acting Executive Director.

In making his announcement, Janeway said it’s the right time for a transition. His resignation is effective September 15th.

