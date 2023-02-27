© 2023
Adirondack Council Executive Director to leave position

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway

The Adirondack Council’s executive director plans to leave the position at the end of this summer.

William “Willie” Janeway announced Monday that he plans to step aside after ten years leading the Adirondack’s largest advocacy group. Deputy Executive Director Raul “Rocci” Aguirre will serve as Acting Executive Director.

In making his announcement, Janeway said it’s the right time for a transition. His resignation is effective September 15th.

