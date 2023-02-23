Vigil for Ukraine planned in Montpelier

A candlelight vigil marking the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be held Friday evening on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier.

Vermont Stands with Ukraine is organizing the vigil to show support for Ukrainians who are fighting for freedom and democracy, honor those who have died and to stand in solidarity with Ukraine being a free and sovereign nation.

Vermont state Senator Tanya Vyhovsky says it has been hard seeing what has been happening in her family’s homeland, and continues to worry about relatives remaining in Ukraine.

The vigil begins at 5:30. Organizers ask those attending to bring Ukrainian flags and to dress warm.