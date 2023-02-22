Local job market remains tight, says director of MassHire Springfield Career Center

The labor market nationally remains extra-tight.

Employers added 517,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate of 3.5 percent is the lowest in almost 50 years, according to the latest government report.

The unemployment rate in Massachusetts is 3.3 percent.

There are signs in western Massachusetts that people who have not worked in a while are once again looking for a job.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kevin Lynn, executive director of the MassHire Springfield Career Center.