© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Pignatelli wants to see more Western Mass representation in Healey administration

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST
William_Smitty_Pignatelli.jpeg
Connork95
/
Wikipedia
Smitty Pignatelli.

A Berkshire County state legislator says that administration of Democratic Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is still lacking in regional representation.

Democratic 3rd Berkshire District State Representative Smitty Pignatelli says Western Massachusetts needs more a voice in Healey’s government.

“The appointment today for the [Department of Energy Resources] Elizabeth Mahoney, she's not from the Berkshires, but she's got strong ties to the Berkshires," Pignatelli told WAMC. "I worked with her very closely when she worked for Senator [Ben] Downing many years ago, she's a home run, she's going to be a grand slam asset to the Healey administration. But I think appointments have to be reflective of the entire commonwealth, and it seems to be very Boston-focused at this point. The jury's still out, but I'm still hopeful that we'll have some representation from Western Mass.”

A 20-year veteran of the statehouse, Pignatelli is Berkshire County’s longest tenured legislator.

WAMC has requested comment from Healey's office.

Tags
News Massachusetts Representative Smitty PignatelliMaura Healey
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More