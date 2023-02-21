Pignatelli wants to see more Western Mass representation in Healey administration
A Berkshire County state legislator says that administration of Democratic Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is still lacking in regional representation.
Democratic 3rd Berkshire District State Representative Smitty Pignatelli says Western Massachusetts needs more a voice in Healey’s government.
“The appointment today for the [Department of Energy Resources] Elizabeth Mahoney, she's not from the Berkshires, but she's got strong ties to the Berkshires," Pignatelli told WAMC. "I worked with her very closely when she worked for Senator [Ben] Downing many years ago, she's a home run, she's going to be a grand slam asset to the Healey administration. But I think appointments have to be reflective of the entire commonwealth, and it seems to be very Boston-focused at this point. The jury's still out, but I'm still hopeful that we'll have some representation from Western Mass.”
A 20-year veteran of the statehouse, Pignatelli is Berkshire County’s longest tenured legislator.
WAMC has requested comment from Healey's office.