Pignatelli wants to see more Western Mass representation in Healey administration

Democratic 3rd Berkshire District State Representative Smitty Pignatelli says Western Massachusetts needs more a voice in Healey’s government.

“The appointment today for the [Department of Energy Resources] Elizabeth Mahoney, she's not from the Berkshires, but she's got strong ties to the Berkshires," Pignatelli told WAMC. "I worked with her very closely when she worked for Senator [Ben] Downing many years ago, she's a home run, she's going to be a grand slam asset to the Healey administration. But I think appointments have to be reflective of the entire commonwealth, and it seems to be very Boston-focused at this point. The jury's still out, but I'm still hopeful that we'll have some representation from Western Mass.”

A 20-year veteran of the statehouse, Pignatelli is Berkshire County’s longest tenured legislator.

WAMC has requested comment from Healey's office.

