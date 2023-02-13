WAMC reaches its $1 million goal in one morning

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio completed its February Fund Drive on Feb. 13, 2023, raising over $1,000,000 to support the station's award-winning news and cultural programming. WAMC board and staff thank its listeners for their generosity and devotion to the station. With the help of the Locked Box fundraising prior to the drive, the on-air portion took less than three hours on Monday morning.

WAMC's live fundraising was possible with the help of volunteers and WAMC staff fielding calls and online donations.

Proudly, the station partnered with community organization The Food Pantries For The Capital District, helping to provide over 45,000 pounds of food to those in need.

WAMC President and CEO Alan Chartock says, "Simply amazing. This public radio family fills my heart with joy and I am truly so grateful for the outpouring of support. We didn't plan to reach our goal so quickly, and then we all came together and did it. I'm beyond thankful for everyone who believes in WAMC."

Joe Donahue, the host of The Roundtable, adds, "The love you share with us each and every Fund Drive is just astounding. You filled the Locked Box and let us finish the on-air drive in under three hours. You helped feed the food insecure and made our radio community stronger. You are all heroes and we love you."

WAMC is a listener-supported station that relies on contributions to stay alive. Its Fund Drives occur three times a year: February, June, and October. Each drive has a $1 million goal to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio. WAMC broadcasts the highest quality programs from NPR, American Public Media, BBC World Service as well as a wide range of award-winning local programming.

If you're interested in finding out more about our Fund Drives, or donating or volunteering, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

