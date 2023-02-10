© 2023
It won't be a sleepy race for mayor of Springfield this time around

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST
voters_in_Springfield.jpg
WAMC
/
Voters in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Three prominent politicians including a well-funded incumbent are running

The announcement this week by Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman that he is running for mayor means there are now three high-profile experienced politicians in the race for the city’s top elective office.

Joining Lederman are five-term City Councilor Justin Hurst and incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno, who has yet to formally announce a bid for a sixth-term, but has confirmed to WAMC that he is seeking re-election.

There is the possibility of another experienced politician joining the mayor’s race. Former City Councilor and current state legislator Orlando Ramos confirms he is a weighing a run for mayor.

For an update on the current state of the campaign, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Massachusetts Politics & Insight.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
