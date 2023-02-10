It won't be a sleepy race for mayor of Springfield this time around

The announcement this week by Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman that he is running for mayor means there are now three high-profile experienced politicians in the race for the city’s top elective office.

Joining Lederman are five-term City Councilor Justin Hurst and incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno, who has yet to formally announce a bid for a sixth-term, but has confirmed to WAMC that he is seeking re-election.

There is the possibility of another experienced politician joining the mayor’s race. Former City Councilor and current state legislator Orlando Ramos confirms he is a weighing a run for mayor.

For an update on the current state of the campaign, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Massachusetts Politics & Insight.