News
All Things Considered

Vermont joins multi-state effort to create clean hydrogen hub

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST

Vermont has joined a multi-state agreement to create a regional clean hydrogen hub.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that neighboring Vermont is the latest to sign on to the collaborative effort that includes seven Northeast states and more than 100 partners.

New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island are jointly developing a proposal to become one of up to 10 regional clean hydrogen hubs designated through the federal Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program that is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Vermont Department of Public Service Commissioner June E. Tierney said a multi-pronged and cooperative approach is necessary to tackle climate change.

Hydrogen Green hydrogen
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley