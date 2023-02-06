Vermont Labor Department coordinates with Vermont colleges for virtual statewide job fair

The Vermont Department of Labor is partnering with colleges across the state for an inaugural Virtual Job Fair to connect students and employers.

The state labor department is collaborating with University of Vermont, Saint Michael’s College, Champlain College, Middlebury College, Norwich University and Bennington College for a virtual job fair on February 23rd with Vermont-based companies.

Students will be able to submit their resumes, participate in group question and answer sessions and meet individually with recruiters.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said employer hiring challenges and a need for virtual recruitment opportunities resulted in the pilot multi-college virtual event.

