© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Northeast Report

Springfield to receive $15 million to improve street safety

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST
State_Street_library_traffic_barrels
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Barrels are being used to narrow State Street to one lane in both directions as traffic approaches the Central Library. This is being used to observe the impact of making permanent safety improvements to the area where pedestrians have been killed while attempting to cross the street in the middle of the block.

Upgrades planned at 15 intersections, 10 high-traffic streets

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is receiving $15 million from the Federal Highway Administration to improve street safety throughout the city.

Following a rash of fatal car crashes and pedestrian deaths in 2021, the city identified 15 intersections and 10 high-traffic streets where upgrades are needed.

The money comes from a new discretionary grant program funded with $5 billion over five years in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

Tags
News traffic safetySpringfield DPWChris Cignolitransportation infrastructure
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill