Springfield to receive $15 million to improve street safety

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is receiving $15 million from the Federal Highway Administration to improve street safety throughout the city.

Following a rash of fatal car crashes and pedestrian deaths in 2021, the city identified 15 intersections and 10 high-traffic streets where upgrades are needed.

The money comes from a new discretionary grant program funded with $5 billion over five years in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.