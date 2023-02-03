© 2023
News
Northeast Report

A walk in the cold to raise awareness and funds toward the goal to end homelessness

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST
Participants in a Winter Walk in greater Boston

The Winter Walk expands to western Massachusetts

An inaugural walk to raise money and awareness about homelessness is taking place Sunday morning in western Massachusetts.

It is being put on by The Winter Walk, an organization that has hosted a walk in Greater Boston for several years.

The short walk of under 2 miles begins and ends at Court Square in downtown Springfield.

In person registration for the walk opens at 9 a.m. There is a speaking program scheduled to start at 9:30.

All of the funds raised will go to homeless service providers in the region.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Pamela Schwartz, Director of the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness.

