Empire State Winter Games set to begin

Empire State Winter Games Opening Ceremonies are Thursday night in Lake Placid.

About 2,000 athletes are expected to compete in 23 sports during the winter games, which begin 11 days after the conclusion of the World University Games.

The torch is expected to arrive in the village at about 4 p.m. after a 700-mile relay that began in both Buffalo and New York City. It will then be escorted to the village public beach and Mirror Lake for the evening Opening Ceremonies.

Competition will be held in Lake Placid, Wilmington, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake and Paul Smiths, and include Alpine skiing, figure skating, sliding sports and adaptive sports like sled hockey.

The games run through Sunday.