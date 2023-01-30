Springfield Community Preservation Committee accepting applications for funding

There is a new opportunity to obtain funding for projects to preserve history, create more recreational space, or build community housing in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Springfield Community Preservation Committee has announced the 2023 CPA grant cycle is now open.

A remote workshop is being held by the committee on Tuesday February 7 at 6 p.m. to explain the application process.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with CPA committee chairman Bob McCarroll.