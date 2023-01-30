© 2023
Springfield Community Preservation Committee accepting applications for funding

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST
Springfield City Hall at night
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Applications and instructions to apply for a Community Preservation Act grant can be found on the city of Springfield's website.

Deadline to apply is March 30, 2023

There is a new opportunity to obtain funding for projects to preserve history, create more recreational space, or build community housing in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Springfield Community Preservation Committee has announced the 2023 CPA grant cycle is now open.

A remote workshop is being held by the committee on Tuesday February 7 at 6 p.m. to explain the application process.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with CPA committee chairman Bob McCarroll.

