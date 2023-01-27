© 2023
News
All Things Considered

Grant awarded to help preserve Vermont historic documents

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 27, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST
The state of Vermont is getting a grant to help preserve and increase access to the state’s historic documents.

Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and State Archivist Tanya Marshall announced the $34,000 grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission for the Vermont Historical Records Program.

The initiative began in 2017 to help with archiving and improving public access to the state’s historical repositories.

The grant also supports services such as storage areas’ temperature and humidity monitoring, disaster recovery for historical records infested by pests or impacted by a water event, and digitization of records.

