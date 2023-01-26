Bill filed in Massachusetts legislature to increase bottle deposits to 10 cents, expand to more beverage containers

Among the thousands of bills filed in the Massachusetts Legislature by last Friday’s deadline to be acted upon in this session is an update to the container deposit law, better known as the “bottle bill.”

This new legislation would increase the deposit from five to 10 cents and expand the types of beverages covered by the program.

It has been 40 years since the original bottle bill passed in Massachusetts and environmental advocates have pushed for the last two decades, at least, to modernize it.

One of the advocates is Janet Domenitz, Executive Director of MassPIRG. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.