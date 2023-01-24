'Green Corps' proposed to pick up litter in Springfield
City Council President Lederman wants to give youth summer jobs cleaning up city
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is considering a program to provide summer jobs to teenagers who would clean up “high litter areas” of the city.
The pitch to create a so-called “Springfield Green Corps” comes from City Council President Jesse Lederman.
Mayor Domenic Sarno said his administration will look into creating a pilot program this summer.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Council President Lederman.