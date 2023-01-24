© 2023
'Green Corps' proposed to pick up litter in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST
skyline of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The skyline of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts as seen from Riverfront Park.

City Council President Lederman wants to give youth summer jobs cleaning up city

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is considering a program to provide summer jobs to teenagers who would clean up “high litter areas” of the city.

The pitch to create a so-called “Springfield Green Corps” comes from City Council President Jesse Lederman.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said his administration will look into creating a pilot program this summer.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Council President Lederman.

