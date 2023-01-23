© 2023
Work to begin on sewer pipes beneath Main Street in downtown Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST
MainStSewer.jpg
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission
The sewer pipes along the section of Main Street highlighted on this map will be relined. An excavation at Main and Court will result in lane reductions and parking restrictions.

Existing sewer mains date from 1881

Officials are advising there could be traffic congestion in the center of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts for the next month because of construction.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is planning to start this week a sewer pipe improvement project along Main Street between Court Street and State Street. The pipes date back to the late 1800’s.

There are already lane reductions and parking restrictions on other nearby downtown streets surrounding the construction site of the new civic center garage.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
