Work to begin on sewer pipes beneath Main Street in downtown Springfield

Officials are advising there could be traffic congestion in the center of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts for the next month because of construction.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is planning to start this week a sewer pipe improvement project along Main Street between Court Street and State Street. The pipes date back to the late 1800’s.

There are already lane reductions and parking restrictions on other nearby downtown streets surrounding the construction site of the new civic center garage.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.