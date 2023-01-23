Plattsburgh city councilors debate grant to fund Crete Center demolition

At the latest Plattsburgh Common Council meeting a proposal to apply for a grant to help fund the demolition of the Crete Memorial Civic Center led to a number of questions and debate.

The meeting began with three public hearings. Two pertained to amending water and sewer rates during which no one commented. The third provided residents the opportunity to discuss the city’s intent to apply for a Restore New York Communities Initiative grant for funding to demolish the civic center adjacent to the city beach.

As the public hearing began Ward 6 Democrat Jeff Moore received permission to leave his council seat and moments later he appeared at the public speaker’s podium.

“I found a few what I thought were a few incorrect things in our application and I really feel as a taxpayer in the state of New York that this money should be better spent in other places. It does not really follow the Restore NY Communities Initiative.”

Moore then returned to his seat at the council table. When the resolution came up for consideration Ward 3 Democrat Elizabeth Gibbs peppered Director of Community Development Matthew Miller with questions about the grant application.

“I know that the intent is for demolition. Did it qualify for rehab and reconstruction? Do you know?”

“We did receive a response from Empire State Development," responded Miller, "affirming that the project did apply to the program guidelines as outlined. That’s not to say that it won’t, that’s it’s a guarantee that it will be funded, but in their preliminary opinion the project as presented to them does align with the goals of the program.”

“But the project that you submitted was only for demolition?” inquired Gibbs.

Miller responded, “Correct.”

Gibbs contends options other than demolition could have been considered in the application.

“I can only conclude that there were other options besides demolition for the property; that the intent to apply submitted November 30, 2022 is before the demolition vote of December 15th; and that it would appear to me we had an opportunity to apply for grant funding to either restore or rehabilitate the building and that information was never shared with council.”

Ward 2 Democrat Mike Kelly countered Gibbs, noting that the building has been falling into disrepair for years and the most recent discussions regarding options began last summer, resulting in December’s vote to demolish the Crete Civic Center.

“We are not voting to demolish the Crete here. You’re voting to fund the demolition.”

“There is no documentation," interjected Gibbs, "for us to know what the application looks like. We don’t know anything except the resolution. I’m not voting for that.”

“If we don’t apply for this grant, we’ll be a bunch of buffoons," asserted Kelly. "ESD is the same funding source that’s funding the DRI. They weren’t always very happy with the city of Plattsburgh. I don’t want to lose a possible funding opportunity for future work here in the city.”

Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest broke a tie vote to approve the Restore NY grant application.

In other business, councilors unanimously accepted the draft Comprehensive Plan update with no discussion. During earlier public comments SUNY Plattsburgh Associate Professor of Earth and Environmental Science Dr. Curt Gervich, a member of the city’s Planning Board and Comprehensive Plan Development committee, had urged approval of the revised planning document.

“Our prior comprehensive plan is outdated and we’re badly in need of the guidance that this one provides. A comprehensive plan is a roadmap that the Common Council and city boards like the planning and zoning commission use to make decisions. A comprehensive plan also brings funding opportunities. Funding agencies often won’t grant funds when they don’t see evidence a proposal has been developed through a comprehensive planning process.”