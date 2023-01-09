New State Police commander appointed in Plattsburgh

A new commander has been appointed to the New York State Police barracks in Plattsburgh.

The acting New York State Police Superintendent has appointed Captain Troy J. Granmoe as Troop B, Zone 1 Commander in Plattsburgh. He replaces newly promoted Major Brent M. Davison, who was reassigned to Albany.

Granmoe has served with the State Police since 1998 and has worked throughout the state. He served as Troop B Office of Emergency Management Lieutenant and was the Incident Liaison Officer during the search for two inmates who escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015, setting off a weekslong manhunt.

As Troop B Zone 1 Commander Granmoe will supervise troopers in Clinton and Franklin counties.